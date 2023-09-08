Route 50 reopens after person fatally hit by cement truck in Loudoun County

Deputies believe the man killed was the suspect in a stabbing nearby.

ASHBURN, Va. — Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a cement truck in the area of Route 50 and Loudoun County Parkway in South Riding Friday morning. Investigators believe the man struck was the suspect in a stabbing in Ashburn.

Deputies were first called to the 42700 block of Pilgrim Square in Ashburn around 11 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, they found a person stabbed. That person was taken to the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Around the same time, about a mile away, another person was hit by a cement truck on Route 50 at Loudoun County Parkway. Deputies say the person hit died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but preliminarily, investigators believe the person who died was the suspect in the stabbing at Pilgrim Square.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene on Route 50.

Route 50 was closed for several hours Friday but has since reopened.