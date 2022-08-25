VSP: Police activity closes NB I-495 ramp to Little River Turnpike

ANNANDALE, Va. — An investigation by Virginia State Police has shut down the northbound Interstate 495 ramp to eastbound Little River Turnpike early Thursday morning.
Drivers headed that way should seek alternate routes.
Sky9 flew over the area early Thursday and saw police tape blocking the ramp and VSP K-9 officers searching areas next to the roadway.
Police have not said what their investigation entails, but urge drivers in the area to use alternative routes.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
