VSP: Police activity closes NB I-495 ramp to Little River Turnpike

Police have not said how long the ramp will be shut down for their investigation.

ANNANDALE, Va. — An investigation by Virginia State Police has shut down the northbound Interstate 495 ramp to eastbound Little River Turnpike early Thursday morning.

Drivers headed that way should seek alternate routes.

Sky9 flew over the area early Thursday and saw police tape blocking the ramp and VSP K-9 officers searching areas next to the roadway.

Police have not said what their investigation entails, but urge drivers in the area to use alternative routes.