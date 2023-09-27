x
Portion of 17th Street closed for levee testing

The annual test installation is necessary to ensure the levee closure can be erected properly in the event of high water.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service has closed 17th Street between Constitution Avenue Northwest and Independence Avenue Southwest for to perform a test installation of the 17th Street levee. That's on the National Mall right above the Tidal Basin. The closure will last until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The annual test installation is necessary to ensure the levee closure can be erected properly in the event of high water and is also a requirement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which constructed and regulates the levee system and closure.

Consisting of aluminum panels between steel posts, the 17th Street levee closure is part of the Potomac Park Levee System in downtown Washington, D.C. In the event of high water, the removable structure can be erected across 17th Street NW south of Constitution Avenue NW to reduce flood risk to human safety and critical infrastructure downtown and in Southwest parts of the district from flooding of the Potomac River.

Those in the area should plan ahead and use alternate routes while the levee testing is underway.

