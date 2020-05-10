Overturned tractor trailer briefly blocks right lane on Inner Loop

Lanes near Rt. 355/Rockville Pike were closed early Monday, but have since reopened

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police were on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on the Inner Loop near Rt. 355/Rockville Pike early Monday morning.

Police say the far right lane and right shoulder were blocked by the overturned trailer. The crash was cleared and all lanes were back open by 5:30 a.m.

According to police, no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.