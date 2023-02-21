1 hospitalized in Montgomery County Inner Loop crash

The crash caused delays on eastbound I-495 before MD-355 (Exit 34).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are investigating an injury crash on Interstate 495 that blocked lanes and caused delays early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Eastbound I-495 just after Old Georgetown Road near Route 355 Rockville Pike (Exit 34). Two right lanes are open and traffic is getting by, but officials warn of delays and backups as a result of the crash. Be patient and follow police direction.

At least one person was hospitalized as a result of the crash. Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said an initial investigation revealed a vehicle went off the road and into the woods, striking a tree and catching on fire. The fire has been extinguished. Piringer said one person was trapped in the car. They were rescued and have been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.