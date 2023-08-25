3-car crash in Prince George's County leaves 1 dead

Two other people were hurt in the crash, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are still investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead and two others hurt late Thursday night. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Officers were called to the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Farmington Drive for a crash just before 10 p.m. When responding officers got to the scene, they said three vehicles were involved. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver has not yet been identified by police.

According to investigators, another driver and a passenger were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, however the severity of their injuries is not known. The third driver was not hurt.

Police have not released any additional information about what led up to the collision. Indian Head Highway was closed for several hours overnight for the crash investigation. It reopened to traffic just after 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information that would help their investigation of this deadly collision to contact them via Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.