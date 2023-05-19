Northbound lanes of I-95 closed in Spotsylvania County for crash

Traffic is being detoured to Exit 118 (Thornburg) to northbound Route 1 to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) I-95 northbound to avoid delays.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Virginia State Police say a pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County Friday morning.

Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania that is expected to have lanes closed in the area for an extended time Friday.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials first reported the crash around 4:30 a.m. Right now, I-95 is closed before Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for the crash investigation. Officials have not shared any details about what led to the crash. The pedestrian has not been identified by police, and investigators have not said whether any other injuries have been reported.

Drivers heading northbound south of Exit 118 (Thornburg) are being detoured to Exit 118 (Thornburg) to northbound Route 1 to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) I-95 northbound to avoid delays, VDOT officials said. Drivers in the area of the crash scene should slow down and follow police direction.

Further delays are expected. Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for an "extended time," but a more specific estimate for the closure has not been provided. Delays stretched at least two miles Friday morning.

Additional details were not immediately available.