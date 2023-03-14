1 dead, 3 hurt in I-95 crash in Prince George's County

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a crash involving a tractor trailer left one person dead early Tuesday morning. Police said three other people were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 in the area of MD 212 (Powder Mill Road) in Prince George's County. Some lanes remain blocked for the crash investigation.

MSP said one person died in the crash and three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries. The severity of those injuries is not yet known. Police have not yet identified the person killed in the crash, pending notification of next of kin.

MSP troopers remain on the scene Tuesday morning investigating. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Additional information was not immediately available on Tuesday.