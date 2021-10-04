x
All westbound lanes of I-66 shutdown near Gainesville for 2-car crash

Virginia State Police said two people were hurt and were being airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
GAINESVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police have shut down all westbound lanes on Interstate 66 near Exit 43 in Gainesville, Virginia, for a two vehicle crash. 

Police say one of the vehicles have overturned and at least two people were hurt. VSP said two people were being airlifted to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Virginia State Police troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

View interactive traffic map here.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional updates. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

