Lanes open following tractor trailer crash on I-495 Inner Loop

A tractor trailer crash on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 is causing major delays on the beltway Wednesday morning.
A tractor trailer crashed and went off the road around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police shut down the left two lanes of I-495 for hours Wednesday morning, but lanes have since reopened.
Drivers should expect lingering delays Wednesday morning.
Back ups were seen all the way back to New Hampshire Avenue during the early morning hours.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Sky9 was over the crash Wednesday. Here's a look at the scene.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
