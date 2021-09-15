Lanes open following tractor trailer crash on I-495 Inner Loop

Lanes are back open following the crash, but delays linger Wednesday morning.

A tractor trailer crash on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 is causing major delays on the beltway Wednesday morning.

A tractor trailer crashed and went off the road around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police shut down the left two lanes of I-495 for hours Wednesday morning, but lanes have since reopened.

Drivers should expect lingering delays Wednesday morning.

Back ups were seen all the way back to New Hampshire Avenue during the early morning hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Sky9 was over the crash Wednesday. Here's a look at the scene.