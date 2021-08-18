All lanes of I-495 Inner Loop closed due to multiple collisions, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — All lanes of the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 are closed Wednesday morning because of multiple collisions, Montgomery County Police said in a tweet.
Montgomery County Police said the closure begins just before Georgia Avenue just before 7 a.m. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect significant delays, police said.
There is no word yet on when lanes should begin reopening.
We are working to confirm more information about the collisions and those involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for more updates as they come in to our newsroom.
