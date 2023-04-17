Georgetown Pike closed due to downed powerlines

Georgetown Pike is closed from Old Dominion Drive to Difficult Run Park in both directions.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A crash on Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County has closed the road in both directions due to downed powerlines in the road. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Georgetown Pike are closed from Old Dominion Drive to Difficult Run Park Monday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department first reported the crash around 10 a.m. Details about the crash, including vehicles involved and whether anyone was injured have not been made public. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash led to powerlines laying across Georgetown Pike. The Virginia Power company is on scene, assessing the damage to the power lines and making the necessary repairs. There is no time line for when the repairs will be completed, or how long Georgetown Pike will be closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and follow police direction. Expect delays as work in the area continues.