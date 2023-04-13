New traffic pattern coming to northern section of George Washington Memorial Parkway

Here's what drivers need to know about the temporary change.

MCLEAN, Va. — Beginning Saturday, April 15, the National Park Service (NPS) will implement a new, temporary traffic pattern on George Washington Memorial Parkway between I-495 and Route 123 for the next phase of the North Parkway Rehabilitation Project. Drivers should observe traffic signs, respect the 40-mph speed limit, expect delays through narrow travel lanes and plan alternate routes, NPS said. Here's what to know.

Crews have installed a temporary lane in the median of George Washington Memorial Parkway between I-495 and the Route 123 interchange. This temporary lane will serve as a reversible lane, which provides flexibility to change direction for morning and evening rush hours. This traffic pattern allows the project contractor greater access to the roadway, which will reduce the time needed to complete the project.

Weekday morning rush hour (5:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.)

Two lanes southbound (toward Washington, DC). Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

Weekday evening rush hour (2:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.)

Two lanes northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia). Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

One lane southbound (toward Washington, DC).

Weekdays (9:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.) and weekends

One lane southbound (toward Washington, DC).

One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

The NPS expects this three-lane traffic pattern to be in effect through late 2025. To increase safety, small physical barriers will divide the narrow, 10-foot-wide lanes. Vehicles with a gross vehicle weight over 10,000lbs are always prohibited from using the parkway.