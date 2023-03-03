x
National Park Service to close lanes of George Washington Parkway to remove abandoned vehicle from last year

The National Park Service will close lanes Sunday to remove an abandoned vehicle that went off the road in January 2022.
MCLEAN, Va. — Both northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sprout Run Parkway and Chain Bridge Road Sunday to remove an abandoned vehicle that crashed early last year. 

The National Park Service (NPS) said that section of the parkway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 5 to remove an abandoned vehicle that is below the road near the Potomac River. The car left the road during a snowstorm in January of 2022. The NPS said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. 

The NPS will also temporarily close parts of the Potomac Heritage Trail near the vehicle for up to half an hour at a time while work is being done to remove the car. 

