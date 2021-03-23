The summer forecast for gas is hard to predict

Events from the past year have made it hard to gauge gas prices over the next several months.

NORFOLK, Va. — The pandemic has distracted us from many different things, so you may not have noticed that gas prices are creeping up across the nation and here in Hampton Roads.

As of Tuesday, the national average is approximately $2.88 for a gallon of regular, according to AAA.

Virginia fairs a little bit better at $2.75 per gallon.

The $2.76 per gallon price in Hampton Roads remains below the state and national average.

However, just a year ago the region was below $2 per gallon on average.

In fact, we haven’t seen the prices as high as they currently are since 2018.

As travel restrictions ease across the country, people are ready to come out of hibernation from the pandemic. That means we should see a major travel surge this summer.