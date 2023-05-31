Tanker carrying 9,000 gallons of fuel catches fire in Hyattsville

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire near Queens Chapel Road and 22nd Avenue in Prince George's County.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Roads are back open in Hyattsville after a fuel tanker caught fire Tuesday night. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Prince George's County firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire near the intersection of Queens Chapel Road and 22nd Avenue just before 8 p.m. Once on scene, they found the cab of the fuel tanker on fire. Crews were able to put the fire out.

Alan C. Doubleday, a public information officer with Prince George's County Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said the tanker was carrying 9,000 gallons of fuel when it caught fire. Responding crews inspected the tanker. Roads in the area were closed until Wednesday morning for the investigation and clean-up. Roads were back open around 4 a.m. Wednesday.