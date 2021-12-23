Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving in deadly crash

The 2021 crash killed 29-year-old Olivia Peters.

Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett has pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a crash that killed a 29-year-old woman last year.

That's according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney, who says sentencing in this case is scheduled for September 8.

The crash happened on December 23, 2021.

Police identified the woman killed as Olivia Peters of Rockville. Peters was sitting in the front seat of 29-year-old Deshazor Everett's vehicle — a 2010 Nissan GT-R — when, around 9:15 p.m., police say Everett drove off the right side of the roadway on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road, striking several trees and rolling over.

First responders took both Everett and Peters to the hospital for serious injuries. Peters died in the hospital from her injuries.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office investigators determined Everett was driving more than double the 45 mph speed limit at the time of the crash.

Since Peters' death, her family has launched the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation to honor her memory. The GoFundMe page associated with the foundation has raised more than $171,000.