Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
The pedestrian has not yet been identified by police. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
