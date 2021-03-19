VSP: 3 dead, traffic stopped for miles after fatal I-95 crash on express lanes near Dale City

The crash, which blocked the SB express lanes and the left side of the mainline on I-95 near Dale City, resulted in multiple delays and stopped traffic for hours.

DALE CITY, Va. — A four-vehicle crash during rush-hour on I-95 Thursday afternoon has left three people dead, according to police.

The incident happened just shortly after 4:33 p.m. Thursday when a Virginia State Police (VSP) said a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling north on I-95. Police say the driver of the Dodge Avenger was traveling at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone near the 127-mile-marker in Spotsylvania County.

A VSP trooper attempted to stop the driver of the Dodge Avenger, but police said the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit. Within two minutes, the trooper terminated the pursuit due to heavy northbound traffic on I-95, police said in a release.

Police said the driver of the Dodge sped away headed north using the left shoulder. Further north down I-95, police said they positioned themselves for the driver but due to lighter traffic, authorities re-initiated the pursuit of the speeding Dodge as it continued north on I-95.

Later, police state the Dodge exited I-95 for the Express Lanes but then broke through three of the lighted Express Lanes gates at the entry as it headed north into the lanes that were switched for southbound traffic only.

#BREAKING this crash on I95 in Prince William Co has turned into a TRIPLE fatal @VSPPIO trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a '08 Dodge Avenger traveling NB on I-95 at a high rate of speed near the 127MM. Trooper terminated the pursuit due to heavy NB traffic I-95... pic.twitter.com/4syGYeMP5e — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 19, 2021

Once in the Express Lane, VSP said the Dodge hit a southbound Ford Ranger pickup truck, which caused the Ford to go over the guardrail. Two other cars crashed into the Dodge, resulting in the Dodge Avenger catching on fire.

The driver of the Dodge died at the scene, police said. The passenger in the Dodge was ejected from the vehicle and also died at the scene. The driver and two passengers in the fourth vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash, which blocked the southbound express lanes and the left side of the mainline on I-95 near Dale City, resulted in multiple delays and stopped traffic for hours heading south.