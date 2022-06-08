Frederick man killed in head-on collision, police say

Maryland State Police identified the man killed as 69-year-old Robert Martin Camplair.

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) say a 69-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash on MD Route 15 late Monday night.

MSP troopers responded to MD Route 15 and Angleberger Road around 11:52 p.m. Monday for a report for a report of a head-on collision involving two cars.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a 1997 BMW 740i, identified by police as 42-year-old Stephen Michael Wright of D.C., was driving northbound on Route 15. The driver of a 1991 Toyota Camry, identified by police as 69-year-old Robert Martin Camplair of Frederick, Maryland, was headed southbound on the same road.

Investigators say the BMW crossed the grass center median into the southbound lanes and struck Camplair's Camry.

Frederick medical personnel responded to the scene where Camplair was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the BMW was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Route 15 was shut down for the crash investigation, but has since reopened.