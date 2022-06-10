x
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

Eastbound lanes of Route 7 at Leesburg Pike are closed for the crash investigation.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. 

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 are closed in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. It's not clear how long lanes will be closed. 

Check our interactive traffic map for the latest.

Fairfax County Police said the crash involved only one vehicle and investigators preliminarily believe speed was a factor in the crash. Beyond that, additional details as to what led to the crash have not been made public.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released by police.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

