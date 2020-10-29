LIST: Here are the expected road closures in DC for Election Day protests, rallies

While D.C. Police say they do not anticipate street closures, there is the potential for "intermittent closures" in the downtown area.

WASHINGTON — D.C. officials have announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions ahead of this year's General Election on Nov. 3.

During a news conference on Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discussed a number of preparations that the District will make in anticipation of Election Day. City officials said that "multiple First Amendment demonstrations" are scheduled to occur throughout D.C.

Here's a list of the expected road and street closures you can expect for this upcoming Tuesday:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 starting at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 until 11:59 p.m:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue, NW from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

I Street from 18th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

H Street from 18th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

K Street from 18th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

New York Avenue, NW from 18th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(to include both sides of Farragut Square)

16th Street From H Street, NW to L Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(to include both sides of McPherson Square)

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

C Street, NW from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

D Street, NW from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW



While D.C. Police said they do not anticipate street closures, there is the potential for "intermittent closures" in the downtown area. Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety, officials said.

WUSA9 found numerous storefronts around the White House already covered in plywood after the D.C. Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to business owners warning them that “First Amendment activities have the potential to disruptions business operations.”

Activists are planning for what they describe as an “epic 8-hour gathering” on Election Day, and business owners say they are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“It's definitely a choice that the business owners can make,” Hope Neyer with Shut Down DC said. “We would rather they come down and join us.”