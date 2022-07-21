x
3 hurt in serious crash on Dumfries Road police say

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a serious crash in Prince William County left three people hurt. 

Officers were called to the intersection of Dumfries Road and Country Club drive for a crash around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. 

A Prince William County Police Department spokesperson said one victim was airlifted by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two other people were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The condition of all three victims is not known at this time. 

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash and have not offered any additional information.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. The intersection is shut down while police conduct the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

