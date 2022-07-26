Demolition of Georgetown Pike Bridge over I-495 starts Wednesday

Road construction is expected to be occasionally noisy during nighttime work.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCLEAN, Va. — Drivers can expect a traffic shift Wednesday with the demolition of the north side of the Georgetown Pike Bridge over I-495 beginning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Friday that the demolition would begin as early as Wednesday night as part of the 495 NEXT project. The project's goal is to extend the 495 Express Lanes from the Dulles Corridor interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchange.

Prior to the demolition, the east- and westbound traffic on Georgetown Pike was shifted to the bridge's south side as prep work began.

The timeframe for the demolition work is expected to take around three weeks. Work is expected to happen Sunday nights through Friday nights between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., with Saturday nights between 9:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. as a backup. All work is dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Demolition of the bridge’s south side is planned to occur in spring 2024.

"While every effort will be made to control noise, certain demolition activities are unavoidably noisy and must be performed during nighttime hours when Beltway traffic below the bridge is lightest and necessary lane closures can occur," a VDOT spokesperson said.

When the project is completed, drivers can expect Georgetown Pike Interchange to include improvements including:

A channelized, free-flow right turn from westbound Georgetown Pike to northbound I-495;

An on-ramp to northbound I-495 that will provide increased merge distance; and

A wider Georgetown Pike Bridge that will include a six-foot-wide sidewalk and a trail connection to Scotts Run Nature Preserve.

Overnight Demolition of Georgetown Pike Bridge to Start on or about Wednesday, July 27. More: https://t.co/3K9FfAK77n pic.twitter.com/c3mVQJm2GZ — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 23, 2022

During the demolition process, drivers should expect detours, lane closures, and periodic stoppages on George Washington Parkway to I-495 South. Virginia State Police will be on site to assist with the closures.