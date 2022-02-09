Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property

The Lerner Company and Montgomery County announced a deal Friday to reopen the shortcut across White Flint Mall property by end of September.

KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities.

Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a 300-foot shortcut across the vacant mall property will be reopened by late September.

The shortcut links a neighborhood park and a shopping center residents depend on for groceries, dining, and a post office.

Residents were enraged when the shortcut, which had been heavily used for three decades, was fenced off about nine months ago forcing neighbors to drive places they preferred to walk to.

"The County and the Mall have tentatively reached an agreement that would enable a path to be opened by the end of September for the community’s use until the Mall is redeveloped," said Scott Peterson, a spokesman for Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich late Friday.

Residents hope the deal puts an end to the vandalized fencing, the no trespassing signs and the bad feelings.

“This path was open for 30 years and it's not just a sidewalk, it’s the pathway to everything on that side of town," said Kensington resident Joanna Widzer who lives near the shortcut connecting White Flint neighborhood park with the nearby shopping plaza across the old mall property.

The neighborhood is dotted with yard signs that say “Tell Lerner to reopen the White Flint Path”.

Resident Jack Mandel pointed out the Lerner Company’s website that says: “minimizing the impact of development on the environment is one of our bedrock principles.”

County authorities reported the Lerner Company was concerned about the liability of the public crossing on private property.