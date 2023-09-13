Driver dead in Upper Marlboro single-vehicle crash

Police say 38-year-old Courtney Chapman struck a tree late Tuesday night.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Upper Marlboro late Tuesday night. Police say a 38-year-old man was behind the wheel when he crossed the yellow line and struck a tree.

Prince George's County Police officers responded to the 6300 block of Chew Road between Crain Highway and Croom Station Road around 10 p.m. for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found one car had crashed. The driver of the car identified as Courtney Chapman of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Chapman was traveling westbound on Chew Road, when for reasons that are still under investigation, he ran into the tree.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Prince George's County Collision Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS

Roads in the area were closed for several hours overnight for the crash investigation, but all roads have since reopened.