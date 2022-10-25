Deadly crash blocks southbound lanes of I-95 near Baltimore

Maryland State Police said at least one person was killed in a two-car crash early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Elkridge, Maryland, and that crash investigation is slowing traffic on Interstate 95 in the area.

As of 4:30 a.m., all southbound lanes of I-95 are closed because of a crash early Tuesday. Roads are currently closed between I-195 and Route 100 in Maryland for the crash investigation.

Maryland State Police said at least one person has died in crash between two vehicles in the area. They have not released additional details about the crash.

Traffic cameras at I-95 and Montgomery Road showed southbound traffic at a stand-still early Tuesday. Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Check WUSA9's interactive traffic map or follow traffic specialist Michelle Logan on Twitter for the latest updates.