WASHINGTON -- A word of advice for anyone driving in D.C. -- slow down. If you're caught speeding more than 25 mph over the limit in the District, you could get a $500 ticket. That's $200 more than the current fine.

According to our editorial partners at the Washington Post, there is a list of more than two dozen new traffic violations that are being reviewed by the D.C. Council this fall and could impact you.

For instance, if you roll through a right-turn on red, you'll be fined $100, and if you do not stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, you could get a $500 ticket.

These changes apart of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's plan "Vision Zero" to create tougher penalties for traffic violations and reduce speeding. According to the Post, the strategy is to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries and bring those to zero by 2024.

The D.C. Council is reviewing the proposal. The rule will be deemed approved by Dec. if the council does not take action.

