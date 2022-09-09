Road Closures: DC Bike Ride rolls into the District

Here's when roads will be closed for the annual event.

WASHINGTON — The DC Bike Ride is Saturday, Sept. 10. The recreational ride celebrates the people places and culture of Washington, D.C., while providing unprecedented car-car free access to some of Washington's most iconic sites.

That's right, car-free. That means road closures. Here's a breakdown of what roads will be closed for participants in the bike ride from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, September 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

14th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, September 10, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Potomac River Freeway from Ohio Drive, SW to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

E Street Expressway from 22nd Street to Potomac River Freeway, NW

Whitehurst Freeway from K Street to M Street, NW

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue to Ohio Drive, NW

Memorial Bridge from George Washington Parkway to 23rd Street, SW

14th Street Bridge from Virginia to Independence Avenue, SW

Ohio Drive, SW including all of Haines Point

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.