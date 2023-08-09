Thousands of cyclists to hit the streets for DC Bike Ride

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 ride.

WASHINGTON — The DC Bike Ride is back for 2023. Thousands of cyclists are expected to participate in the District tradition happening Saturday.

Founded in 2016, the DC Bike Ride is the region's premier recreational cycling event. It's meant to celebrate the people, places and culture of Washington, D.C. while providing unprecedented car-free access to some of Washington’s most iconic sites. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit local charities in efforts to support street safety programs and local food banks. The ride concludes with a Finish Festival featuring local food, drink, and music.

In order to get that "car-free access," roads in the area will be closed on a rolling basis for riders Saturday morning. Here's a full breakdown:

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will handle the alteration of traffic patterns and enforce moving violations. The bike ride is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m. Some street closures will begin as early as midnight for the start/finish festival area build out, and 6:30 a.m. Saturday for the route closures.