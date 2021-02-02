'A multimodal project' | DC acquires property at Dave Thomas Circle in next step of intersection redesign

DDOT will complete the final design plans in Summer 2021 with plans to begin construction in the first quarter of 2022.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) achieved a major milestone in making one of the city's most notorious intersections much safer.

The title for the property at the center of the intersection of New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE – also known as 'Dave Thomas Circle' – was transferred to the District by eminent domain.

“Almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story. Now, we are taking the necessary actions to transform this confusing intersection into a multimodal project that supports the current and future needs of DC drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians,” Bowser said.

DDOT is redesigning the intersection to make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers in support of the mayor's 'Vision Zero' initiative to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on the District’s roadways.

Once complete, the redesigned intersection will:

Realign and add two-way traffic to First Street, NE;

Restore two-way traffic on Florida Avenue, NE;

Add protected bicycle lanes;

Make other improvements benefitting safety and legibility for all modes of travel;

Create three new public park spaces.

“We are grateful to all of the input and advocacy from neighbors, local businesses and nonprofits, the Council, and federal partners, and know that more collaboration will be needed as we redesign and reimagine this important landmark," Bowser said.

DDOT will complete the final design plans in Summer 2021 with plans to begin construction in the first quarter of 2022.