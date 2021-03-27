DC Fire: Crash on Rock Creek Parkway sends 3 to hospital

WASHINGTON — A crash on Rock Creek Parkway sent three people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, two with minor injuries Friday evening, DC Fire and EMS said.
Officials said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. south of Calvert Street in Northwest, D.C.
According to a spokesperson with D.C. Fire and EMS, one person was pinned at one point. Crews extricated an adult male from a vehicle with serious injuries. Two additional patients suffered minor injuries, officials said. A fourth patient was treated and released on scene.
All remaining patients were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible as crews are continuing to investigate and clean up the crash scene.
