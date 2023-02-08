Man hospitalized after crash with DC EMS ambulance

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A DC Fire and EMS ambulance was involved in a crash with another car Wednesday morning. The driver of the car has been hospitalized in critical condition as a result of the crash.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at Georgia Avenue and Farragut Street Northwest. The driver of the car was pulled from the wreckage by responding medical personnel and was taken to an area trauma center for treatment of critical injuries.

The two EMS personnel members were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but were not seriously injured.

Circumstances surrounding the crash have not been made public. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A hazardous materials team was called to clean up a fuel spill. It's not clear if any roads are closed as a result of this crash.

Just a horrible crash scene involving a DC Fire and EMS ambulance on Georgia Avenue. We are expecting an update from DC Police in 15 mins. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bFhy6dKT8w — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) August 2, 2023