x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Man hospitalized after crash with DC EMS ambulance

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — A DC Fire and EMS ambulance was involved in a crash with another car Wednesday morning. The driver of the car has been hospitalized in critical condition as a result of the crash.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at Georgia Avenue and Farragut Street Northwest. The driver of the car was pulled from the wreckage by responding medical personnel and was taken to an area trauma center for treatment of critical injuries.

The two EMS personnel members were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but were not seriously injured. 

Circumstances surrounding the crash have not been made public. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A hazardous materials team was called to clean up a fuel spill. It's not clear if any roads are closed as a result of this crash.

Check our interactive traffic map for the latest traffic conditions in your area.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

WATCH NEXT: One dead, nine others injured in wrong-way crash on Beltway

RELATED: Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

RELATED: Man arrested in Burke Centre Parkway crash that killed teen

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out