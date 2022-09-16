x
Parkway lanes back open after crash involving motorcyclist

The motorcycle riders injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Some southbound lanes were blocked after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Friday morning. All lanes were back open by 8 a.m., according to police.

Police were called to a crash with injury on MD-295 southbound past Interstate 95/495. Investigators initially blocked all southbound lanes just past the Good Luck Road overpass for the crash investigation. The closure caused some delays in the area early Friday. By 8 a.m., all lanes were back open.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but it appears a car and a motorcycle were involved. U.S. Park Police said the motorcyclist was treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Check our live interactive traffic map for the latest updates. 

