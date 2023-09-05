Child struck by driver near Montgomery County middle school

CLARKSBURG, Md. — A child was hit by a driver near a Montgomery County middle school early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Rocky Hill Middle School just before 8 a.m.
According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the intersection of Frederick Road and Little Seneca Parkway around 7:49 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Once on scene, they found a juvenile victim had been hit by a car. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene, according to police.
The child, only identified as a juvenile by police, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. So far no charges have been filed.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
