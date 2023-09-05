x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Child struck by driver near Montgomery County middle school

The child was hospitalized with injuries thought to be minor.

More Videos

CLARKSBURG, Md. — A child was hit by a driver near a Montgomery County middle school early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Rocky Hill Middle School just before 8 a.m.

According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the intersection of Frederick Road and Little Seneca Parkway around 7:49 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Once on scene, they found a juvenile victim had been hit by a car. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene, according to police. 

The child, only identified as a juvenile by police, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor. 

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. So far no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: 6-vehicle crash on I-81 leaves 2 dead, police say

RELATED: Additional vehicles may have left scene of fatal Germantown bike crash

RELATED: I-495 reopens after deadly crash between scooter and tractor-trailer

RELATED: Maryland man killed in wrong-way crash with Greyhound bus

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

 Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Before You Leave, Check This Out