Child struck by driver near Montgomery County middle school

The child was hospitalized with injuries thought to be minor.

CLARKSBURG, Md. — A child was hit by a driver near a Montgomery County middle school early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Rocky Hill Middle School just before 8 a.m.

According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the intersection of Frederick Road and Little Seneca Parkway around 7:49 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Once on scene, they found a juvenile victim had been hit by a car. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene, according to police.

The child, only identified as a juvenile by police, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. So far no charges have been filed.