Loudoun Co. deputies respond to 10-vehicle crash on Cascades Parkway

The sheriff's office warned of icy bridges early Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions.

In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding to a number of crashes in the county. The department warned of icy bridges and urged those in the area to use caution.

Deputies responded to one crash on Cascades Parkway at Harry Byrd Highway that involved 10 vehicles. The sheriff's office did not offer further details about the crash, including whether any injuries were reported at the scene

Responding authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Some delays were reported early Wednesday while crews worked to clean up the crash scene.