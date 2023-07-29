It’s the first-ever agreement between a developer and a city for zero residential parking, centered around innovative living and sustainability.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It’s been in the works for the past three years, and now, after a lot of hard work, the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the U.S. is officially open in Tempe.

It’s the first ever agreement between a developer and a city for zero residential parking, centered around innovative living and sustainability.

Culdesac is a community in Tempe, where you won’t see any cars.

“This has been a dream in the making,” said Erin Boyd, who leads government and external affairs. “We have a completely walkable neighborhood, because instead of having a parking lot, we have places for people to shop, to enjoy hanging out with each other, and a whole load of ways to get around beyond a private vehicle.”

For founding residents - an electric bike is included in the cost.

“Those e-bikes are so fun to ride,” said Boyd. “In addition to that, they have free unlimited rides on the light rail, we also have electric vehicles for rent.”

And that’s not all. They also have scooters for rent and 15% off all Lyft rides to and from the site.

At Culdesac, you’ll find a lot of shade, beautiful artwork, and no asphalt.

“Most of our residents actually don’t have a car and they’re looking for an option of where to live, and for people who want to try a car-free lifestyle, they can still keep their car, it just has to be parked off-site,” said Boyd.

The unique approach to urban planning prioritizes pedestrian-friendly spaces, green areas, and sustainable living.

“Can you imagine living on top of your grocery store?” she said. “So, that is an amazing perk of living at Culdesac… we also have a coffee shop on site, a co-working space, a bike shop, as well as a restaurant, and a food truck park with weekly markets.”

By eliminating cars from the neighborhood, the design team aimed to create a more connected and environmentally conscious community.

If you have bike trouble, there’s a quick fix.

“Instead of taking your car in, you actually just take your bike in to your local neighborhood mechanic and they’re right downstairs,” she said.

People who live in the neighborhood are already embracing the car-free lifestyle, while having a positive impact on the environment.

“By getting rid of your private car, you can actually reduce your carbon footprint by over 50%,” said Boyd.

The hope is that this pioneering concept will serve as a model for future developments across the country.

The community will be opening in phases. The founding residents moved in already and by the time the whole project is done, it will include 760 apartments.

If you’re interested in this walkable lifestyle, they have plenty of events coming up that are open to the public.

For more information, check out: https://culdesac.com

