One dead, one seriously injured in Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash

Park Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene and another person was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Powder Mill Road Friday morning.

United States Park Police officers responded to the scene on northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway north of Route 193 just after 6:30 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Roselyn Norment said one driver, a man, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. A second man was airlifted by the USPP Eagle helicopter with injuries described as life-threatening.

All lanes were closed briefly for the crash investigation. Sgt. Norment now says that as of 8 a.m., northbound traffic is being diverted onto Route 193.

Drivers in the area should use caution and expect delays.

Here is what the scene looked like early Friday: