One dead, one seriously injured in Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Powder Mill Road Friday morning.
United States Park Police officers responded to the scene on northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway north of Route 193 just after 6:30 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.
Public Information Officer Sergeant Roselyn Norment said one driver, a man, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. A second man was airlifted by the USPP Eagle helicopter with injuries described as life-threatening.
All lanes were closed briefly for the crash investigation. Sgt. Norment now says that as of 8 a.m., northbound traffic is being diverted onto Route 193.
Drivers in the area should use caution and expect delays.
Here is what the scene looked like early Friday:
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
