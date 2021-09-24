LIST: These streets will be closed Saturday during DC Bike Ride event

All ages are invited to the ride, dubbed “the most fun you can have on two wheels.” Unessential travel should be avoided in all areas affected by the event.

WASHINGTON — Bicyclists from far and wide are gathering in the District to go on a grand bike tour of the monuments Saturday.

The ride is set to take place on a 20-mile route across car-free, safe streets. The route starts on Ohio Drive SW near West Potomac Park and ends on Maryland Ave SW next to the National Museum of the American Indian.

Anyone planning on being downtown Friday evening and Saturday should be prepared for numerous closures, and traffic delays due to the event.

Parking restrictions and street closures related to the event:

No parking Friday from 7:00 p.m. through Saturday 5:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue, SW from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from east crossover to 3rd Street, NW

No parking Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon:

Independence Avenue, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

7th Street, SW from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street, SW from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

14th Street, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, SW

Closed to traffic Friday at 7 p.m. through Saturday 5 p.m.

Maryland Avenue, SW from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from east crossover to 3rd Street, NW

Closed to traffic Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon

Maryland Avenue, SW from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

7th Street, SW from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street, SW from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Potomac River Freeway, SW from Ohio Drive, SW to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

E Street Expressway, NW from 22nd Street to Potomac River Freeway, NW

Whitehurst Freeway, NW from K Street to M Street, NW

Rock Creek Parkway, NW from Virginia Avenue, NW to Ohio Drive, NW

Memorial Bridge from George Washington Parkway to 23rd Street, SW

14th Street Bridge from Virginia to Independence Avenue, SW

Ohio Drive, SW including all of Haines Point

The event will go from 8 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. The concluding Finish Festival will feature food, music and activities. There will also be stops along the way that showcase local music, photo stations and food to keep riders energized.

The event celebrates pedaling with a purpose, as a portion of proceeds goes to support local community nonprofits’ initiatives. Previously, the event has donated more than $140,000 over the past five years to organizations like the Washington Area Bicyclist Association, Fruitful Planet, the Wounded Warrior Project and others, according to the website.