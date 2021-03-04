Multiple people hurt in Beltway motorcycle crash, police say

Some lanes were blocked on the Outer Loop of the Beltway between Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue, but have since reopened.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Authorities in Montgomery County report multiple people were hurt Saturday morning after a motorcycle crash on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 between Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said in tweet Saturday that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. near Exit 30 on the Capital Beltway.

Piringer tweeted that several people were injured in the crash and that lanes were blocked. All lanes have since reopened, as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Additional details about how many people were hurt, and the severity of those injuries are not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE: All lanes back open https://t.co/9tBGc06D03 — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) April 3, 2021