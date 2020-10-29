All lanes of I-495 outer loop closed due to crash

Multiple injuries have been reported, officials say.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — All lanes of the outer loop of I-495 in Bethesda are blocked after a crash on the Beltway.

Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the big curve between Old Georgetown Road and River Road -- the I-495 flyover at the I-270 spur.

Multiple injuries have been reported, Piringer said.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the Beltway and to seek alternative routes as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

OL i495 beltway big curve between old Georgetown Road and River Road, collision, multiple injuries, all lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/h8JljhZbch — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 29, 2020