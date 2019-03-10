MARYLAND, USA — Drivers paying the toll with cash along the Bay Bridge will be instructed to move through the toll plaza.

MDTA said the cashless tolls along the roadway will begin this week on Thursday and Friday from noon to 10 p.m. Due to the roadwork on the Bay Bridge, officials have decreased the toll lanes to six on the left side of the toll plaza.

MDTA officials have also implemented some traffic solutions that may help with the current congestion on the road.

They said in cases where there are severe backups, they will implement two-way traffic operations to allow drivers to continue eastbound and westbound on the westbound span. In this instance, there will be three lanes eastbound and one lane westbound.

While MDTA works to navigate traffic conditions on the bridge, they said motorists should still expect major delays during normal conditions, holidays, traffic incidents, and inclement weather.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and to maintain a safe speed when traveling on the road.

The roadwork on the Bay Bridge is part of a $27 million deck rehabilitation project that is expected to be completed in April 2021.

