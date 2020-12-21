USPP: All northbound lanes on Baltimore-Washington Parkway closed due to police activity

Park Police have not yet released the identity of the person involved nor a motive behind the shooting.

GREENBELT, Md. — All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are currently closed as police are currently investigating reports of a shooting.

According to police, at approximately 1:06 p.m., United States Park Police Officers responded to the area northbound of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for a report of a person shot.

United States Park Police have not yet released the identity of the person involved nor a motive behind the shooting.

So far, no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Police say the incident is currently under investigation and all northbound lanes are closed at Route 410. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route due to United States Park Police investigating the crime.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.