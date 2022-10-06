Road closures: Army Ten Miler race in Arlington

Here's what you need to know as runners take the starting line for the 38th year.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race is coming to Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 9. The race route will lead to several road closures in the area Sunday morning. Here's what you need to know.

The race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into the District of Columbia, returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation. The Arlington County Police Department, Virginia State Police, United States Park Police, Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency will conduct road closures to accommodate the race.

Road Closures

5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Army Navy Drive, between the Pentagon City Mall garage entrance and S. Hayes Street (The garage will remain accessible)

5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to S. Fern Street

5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

S. Fern Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive

5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Exit 8A, on southbound I-395

5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Exit 8B, on northbound I-395

5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Eastbound Wilson Boulevard, from N. Lynn Street to Route 110 (Westbound traffic from Arlington Ridge Drive and N. Kent Street will be permitted)

5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Westbound I-66, from Washington D.C. to Exit 73 (Closed by the Metropolitan Police Department and the Virginia State Police)

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Army Navy Drive, from S. Fern Street to 12th Street S. (Traffic from northbound S. Fern Street will be permitted to travel west on Army Navy Drive after approximately 9:00 a.m.)

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

S. Eads Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive (Traffic coming from residences or hotels in the area will be permitted to travel southbound on S. Eads Street via 11th Street S.)

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon reservation/northbound I-395 HOV lanes

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Exit 10A, on northbound I-395 (Access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway will remain open)

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Exit 10A, on southbound I-395

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Exit 9, on southbound I-395

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Exit 8B, on southbound I-395

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Northbound I-395 HOV exit to Pentagon City/S. Eads Street

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Northbound I-395 HOV from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge

5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Southbound I-395 HOV exit to S. Eads Street / Pentagon South Parking

5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Route 110 in both directions, between Rosslyn and Crystal City

5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Exit 75, on eastbound I-66

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Washington Boulevard/Route 27, from the George Washington Memorial Parkway to I-395

7:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

N. Lynn Street, from the top of the ramp at westbound I-66 (Exit 73) to the Key Bridge (Northbound N. Lynn Street traffic will be diverted westbound on Langston Boulevard)

7:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from the Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

7:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

12th Street S., between S. Eads Street and Long Bridge Drive (Residents will be permitted to access the garages on 12th Street S.)

7:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Long Bridge Drive, between 12th Street S. and Boundary Channel Drive

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Exit 8C, on southbound I-395

In addition, there will be no access to, or egress from, the Pentagon North Parking lot and Boundary Channel Drive on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Parking for Pentagon employees and Pentagon Memorial patrons only will be available in the Pentagon South Parking lot, which is accessible via Columbia Pike and S. Joyce Street.