VIRGINIA -- Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed to cars, bikes and pedestrians this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 28 until Monday, October 1 at 5 a.m. so construction workers can begin to make necessary repairs as a part of the two-and-a-year plan.

During this weekend's closure, commuters are asked to use alternative routes to get around the Potomac River and into the city. Boaters should approach the bridge with caution and avoid the area near its center span.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, crews will make the following repairs this weekend:

Move barges on the Potomac River

Bring a crane next to the bridge on a barge

Cut holes in the bridge deck’s center span

Lower steel supports into the bed of the Potomac River through the holes in the bridge deck

Cover holes in the bridge deck to allow drivers to use the bridge again

When work begins to to replace the bridges road deck in mid-October, three lanes and a sidewalk will be closed.

After this weekend, four lanes will reopen but intermittently close two to prepare for more work. The National Park Service expects to limit the number of closures on weekend full closures at night.

The next full weekend closure is planned for November 2018.

Learn about how construction will change the ways you use the bridge at go.nps.gov/MemorialBridge.

