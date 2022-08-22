5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Crash investigators say none of those hurt had injuries thought to be life-threatening.

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road.

In a tweet, firefighters described the crash as involving multiple vehicles, but did not say how many vehicles were involved. Officials said five people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Four of those people had serious injuries, but all of the injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the fire department.

All lanes of southbound University Boulevard were closed for the crash investigation early Monday morning. One northbound lane is open. Drivers should expect significant delays in the area and use alternate routes.

Investigators have not explained what led up to the crash, and have not determined a cause.