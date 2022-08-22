5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 26, 2022.
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday.
According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road.
In a tweet, firefighters described the crash as involving multiple vehicles, but did not say how many vehicles were involved. Officials said five people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Four of those people had serious injuries, but all of the injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the fire department.
All lanes of southbound University Boulevard were closed for the crash investigation early Monday morning. One northbound lane is open. Drivers should expect significant delays in the area and use alternate routes.
Investigators have not explained what led up to the crash, and have not determined a cause.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
RELATED: Montgomery County traffic study highlights most dangerous roads in effort to reduce future crashes
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.