Portion of I-495 closed after deadly crash between scooter and tractor-trailer

There is no word on how long the interstate lanes will be closed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A portion of Interstate 495 is closed while police investigate a deadly crash involving a scooter and a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened on southbound I-495 at MD Route 295. All but one lane of southbound I-495 in the area is closed due to the deadly crash.

Investigators say a person riding on a scooter hit the side of a tractor-trailer. First responders say the person riding the scooter died following the crash.

Police have not identified the person killed in the crash at this time.

There is no word on how long the interstate lanes will be closed. You can access an interactive traffic map here to track road closures.

This is the second deadly crash to happen on a Maryland interstate Friday. At least one person is dead in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown. Maryland State Police say four tractor-trailers and two cars were involved in the crash Friday morning.

READ NEXT: