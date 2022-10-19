3 hospitalized in Glenn Dale collision

According to a Prince George's County Public Information Officer, officers were called to the crash scene at the intersection of Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said three people were injured in the crash. One of those people was a young child who needed to be airlifted from the scene of the crash to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said. The child's condition is not known at this time. Two other people were also hospitalized for injuries sustained as a result of the collision.