3 hospitalized in Glenn Dale collision

GLENN DALE, Md. — Three people were hurt, including a young child, in a crash in Glenn Dale, Maryland, Tuesday night. Prince George's County Police officers are still working to learn what led to the crash.
According to a Prince George's County Public Information Officer, officers were called to the crash scene at the intersection of Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said three people were injured in the crash. One of those people was a young child who needed to be airlifted from the scene of the crash to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said. The child's condition is not known at this time. Two other people were also hospitalized for injuries sustained as a result of the collision.
Police have not released any additional information about those hurt in the crash, or the severity of their injuries.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash. No additional information was immediately available.
