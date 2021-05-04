Jack-knifed tanker truck blocks lanes on 11th Street Bridge

WASHINGTON — A jack-knifed tanker truck is blocking lanes on the 11th Street Bridge in D.C. Firefighters are on scene working to clean up a fuel spill, but no injuries have been reported.
The accident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters said. All inbound lanes of the bridge are blocked by fire trucks. Firefighters anticipate the blockage will last for several hours while crews on scene work to clean up the fuel from the truck's ruptured fuel tanks, and investigators work to figure out what led up to the crash.
A tow truck was on scene on the bridge by 5 a.m. working to clear the wreck and reopen the bridge. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
