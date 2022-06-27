Photo shows size of I-270 sinkhole project in Maryland

Transportation officials say a pipe failure led to the sinkhole opening up in the roadway.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Road and transportation crews continue to work on repairing a large sinkhole on Interstate 270 in Maryland.

The Maryland State Highway Association (MDSHA) shared a photo of the size and scope of the project on Twitter on Friday. The initial view of the sinkhole looked small, but the new perspective shows that the surface view was just the tip of the iceberg.

MDSHA says a major pipe failure led to the sinkhole opening up. It's 20 feet wide, 15 feet long and 12 feet deep. Crews are still working on installing a new 80-foot pipe.

Officials did not offer a timeline for when the repairs would be complete, but said fixing the sinkhole was a top priority.

"Our goal is to educate people on the reality of the challenge our team is dealing with. These photos outline the enormity of the problem & the extent of needed repairs," MDSHA said on social media.

Major pipe failure looked small on surface of SB I-270, but it was only the tip of the iceberg. Damage underneath was not visible to drivers but is 20 ft wide, 15 ft long & 12 ft deep. Crews are installing new 80-ft pipe w/a focus on your safety. #mdotcares #mdotsafety #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/b3RRsUtO5g — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 24, 2022